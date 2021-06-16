 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Daewoo Shipbuilding to develop cybersecurity for smart ships

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 16, 2021 - 11:27       Updated : Jun 16, 2021 - 11:27
Officials from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) and local cybersecurity companies pose for a picture after wrapping up their workshop on cybersecurity technology development that was held at the headquarters of DSME in Seoul on Tuesday. (Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)
Officials from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) and local cybersecurity companies pose for a picture after wrapping up their workshop on cybersecurity technology development that was held at the headquarters of DSME in Seoul on Tuesday. (Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Wednesday it will develop cybersecurity technologies for remote autonomous ships and smart ships.

To that end, the shipbuilder will team up with local cybersecurity companies, including maritime cybersecurity startup DSLAP Company, and Korea University by 2022, it said.

The project was also helped by the ocean ministry amid growing demand for cybersecurity for remote autonomous ships, smart ships and smart battleships that have been being developed at a fast pace, DSME said.

DSME will test and adopt the developed cybersecurity technologies on its ships, it said.

Under the guidelines of the International Marine Organization (IMO) on maritime cyber risk management, which went into effect this year, shippers and shipbuilders should secure technologies and systems to brace for cyberthreats and cyberattacks, DSME said, citing data that cyberattacks on ships rose tenfold over the past three years. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114