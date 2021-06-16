'Cruella' becomes 5th movie to top 1m admissions in S. Korea this year

This photo, provided by the Walt Disney Co. Korea, shows a scene from its live action film "Cruella," released on May 26, 2021, in South Korea. (Walt Disney Co. Korea)

Disney's live action film "Cruella" has become the fifth movie to attract over 1 million viewers in South Korea this year, box office data showed Wednesday.



The crime comedy flick, released on May 26, drew more than 24,000 people Tuesday, bringing its combined total to over 1.01 million, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.



The movie topped the daily box office for five consecutive days from Friday.



Among the movies released here in 2021, "Cruella" is the fifth title to hit 1 million admissions, following Disney-Pixar's fantasy animated film "Soul," Japanese dark fantasy animation "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train," immigrant film "Minari" and action blockbuster "F9."



Directed by Craig Gillespie, the movie has recreated the character of Cruella (Emma Stone), originally a villain from the 1956 children's novel "The Hundred and One Dalmatians" by Dodie Smith, and tells a tale of how she became who she is. The Walt Disney Co. had adapted the novel into an animated film in 1961. (Yonhap)







