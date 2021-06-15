[Today’s K-pop] GOT7’s Bambam takes 1st step as solo artist

(Credit: Abyss Company)



Bambam of GOT7 held an online media showcase for the release of his solo debut EP “riBBon” on Tuesday.



“I am all nerves,” he acknowledged but expressed hope that fans would love the music video as well especially since so many were enthusiastic about the teaser clips and highlight medley that came out earlier. It was him who shot the video snippet for the highlight medley, he added.



“I really put a lot into this album, even tried mixing,” said the musician who co-authored all tracks.



“It may sound hard but it was rather fun. As I got to do what I’ve been wanting to do, it was enjoyable no matter how tiring,” he said. Over the past seven years as a member of GOT7, he has thought that the day would come so he would be able to show his own music. However, he also wondered if the listeners would like his voice when he sang and not just rapped.



“I hope this will be an album that would deliver good energy so that many can find consolation from the songs,” said Bambam.



Blackpink hails big summer event for 5th anniversary





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink is preparing for a “big project” to mark its fifth anniversary of debut, said label YG Entertainment on Tuesday.



The company uploaded a poster that said “4+1 Project” without giving more specifics. The content will be gradually unveiled through a website dedicated for the event. It has planned a variety of projects to meet the love and expectations of many, added the company later.



The quartet debuted in August 2016 with single “Square One” that included “Whistle” and “Boombaya” and stormed the K-pop scene winning a trophy from a weekly television music chart show only 14 days after debut. The music video of “Boombaya” recently surpassed 1.2 billion view milestone, becoming the band’s third following those of “Ddu-du Ddu-du” and “Kill This Love.”



Blackpink’s first studio album from October last year ranked No. 2 on both Billboard 200 and UK’s Official Chart, the highest for a K-pop female act. It also has collaborated with a series of global pop stars including Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez.



Rocket Punch to debut in Japan





(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)



Rocket Punch is tackling Japan with its first EP due out on Aug. 4, said agency Woollim Entertainment on Tuesday.



The six-piece act is coming out with an EP named “Bubble Up!” that consists of six songs that includes same-titled lead track and Japanese version of “Bim Bam Bum,” focus track from its 2019 debut album in Korea.

The band’s first single “Ring Ring” was unveiled on May 17 and ranked among the top 10 in iTunes top K-pop single chart in 12 regions. It also ranked No. 20 on Billboard’s world digital song sales chart.



We cannot believe that we’re debuting in Japan, said the bandmates. We have been preparing for a long time and will show our color and charm, they added.



The news of its debut in Japan was announced last month and the management company said that it has joined hands with Japan’s major entertainment firm Yoshimoto Kogyo for the launch.



BTS’ online fan meet draws 1.33m viewers





