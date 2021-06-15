 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Lawmakers, entrepreneurs, scientists establish joint ESG forum

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 15, 2021 - 17:26       Updated : Jun 15, 2021 - 17:26
Lawmakers, entrepreneurs and scientists pose during a launch ceremony for an ESG forum at a conference center at the Federation of Korean Industries in Yeouido, Seoul, Tuesday. (Federation of Korean Industries)
Lawmakers, entrepreneurs and scientists pose during a launch ceremony for an ESG forum at a conference center at the Federation of Korean Industries in Yeouido, Seoul, Tuesday. (Federation of Korean Industries)

Amid growing awareness of the importance of environmental, social and corporate governance principles, South Korea’s lawmakers, entrepreneurs and scientists gathered Tuesday to promote sustainable growth by launching an ESG forum.

Attending the kickoff event were lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, including Reps. Lee Won-wook, Hong Ihk-pyo and Lee Yong-bin, and representatives of organizations such as the Korea Enterprises Federation, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Federation of Korean Industries, and the Korean Federation of Science and Technology Societies.

“ESG principles is an action plan encompassing the fields of environment, society and business governance, enabling a society to embrace everyone and distribute the growth achievement,” Rep. Lee, the inaugural chief of the forum, said during the ceremony at an FKI conference center in Yeouido, Seoul.

FKI Executive Director Bae Sang-geun, co-chief of the forum, talked about the business community’s willingness to promote ESG principles and said the idea was already spreading fast.

“I will work to make sure the purpose of this forum, which is to open a new paradigm of ESG economy, is delivered from conglomerates to small and midsized companies,” Bae said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114