Lawmakers, entrepreneurs, scientists establish joint ESG forum

Lawmakers, entrepreneurs and scientists pose during a launch ceremony for an ESG forum at a conference center at the Federation of Korean Industries in Yeouido, Seoul, Tuesday. (Federation of Korean Industries)
Amid growing awareness of the importance of environmental, social and corporate governance principles, South Korea’s lawmakers, entrepreneurs and scientists gathered Tuesday to promote sustainable growth by launching an ESG forum.
Attending the kickoff event were lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, including Reps. Lee Won-wook, Hong Ihk-pyo and Lee Yong-bin, and representatives of organizations such as the Korea Enterprises Federation, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Federation of Korean Industries, and the Korean Federation of Science and Technology Societies.
“ESG principles is an action plan encompassing the fields of environment, society and business governance, enabling a society to embrace everyone and distribute the growth achievement,” Rep. Lee, the inaugural chief of the forum, said during the ceremony at an FKI conference center in Yeouido, Seoul.
FKI Executive Director Bae Sang-geun, co-chief of the forum, talked about the business community’s willingness to promote ESG principles and said the idea was already spreading fast.
“I will work to make sure the purpose of this forum, which is to open a new paradigm of ESG economy, is delivered from conglomerates to small and midsized companies,” Bae said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)