Portal giants’ valuations surge on pandemic-led industry shift

Corporate logos of Naver and Kakao

Fueled by the contactless boom across the country amid the ongoing pandemic, the market capitalization of South Korean internet giants Naver and Kakao soared over 44 trillion won ($39.35 billion) to surpass the 120 trillion-won-mark when combined this year.



According to Korea Exchange on Tuesday, shares of Naver rose 3.89 percent to close at 387,000 won, while Kakao advanced 5.17 percent to 142,500 won at the closing bell a day earlier.



Following the stock price jumps, the market valuations of Naver and Kakao stood at 63.57 trillion won and 63.26 trillion, respectively, becoming the third- and fourth-most-valuable stocks on the nation’s main board Kospi market.



Only six months ago, both Naver and Kakao were placed sixth and ninth, excluding a preferred stock, in terms of the size of market cap. Compared to their market values of 48.05 trillion won and 34.45 trillion won at the moment, their valuations jumped big by 32.3 percent and 83.6 percent, respectively as of Tuesday’s session’s close.



Dramatic increases in the platform giants’ market valuations have dragged down rankings of manufacturing companies and even bio firms.



