National

S. Korea, US hold combined naval salvage exercise

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 15, 2021 - 10:40       Updated : Jun 15, 2021 - 10:40
South Korean and US naval divers hold a combined rescue and salvage exercise, in this photo provided by the US Pacific Command on March 23, 2017. (US Pacific Command)
South Korean and US naval divers hold a combined rescue and salvage exercise, in this photo provided by the US Pacific Command on March 23, 2017. (US Pacific Command)
South Korea and the United States have staged a weeklong naval exercise focusing on combined diving and salvage operations, the Navy said Tuesday.

The Salvage Exercise (SALVEX) Korea 2021 kicked off Wednesday last week in waters off Jinhae on the south coast and was to end Tuesday, bringing together 16 Korean sailors and 17 members of the US Mobile Diving & Salvage Unit, according to the Navy. 

The exercise involves a range of underwater and ground missions such as search and recovery, salvage, underwater demolitions for harbor clearance and emergency repairs of hulls under realistic training scenarios, the Navy said, adding that the sailors used side-scan sonar, remote operated vehicles and various other systems for full-mission operations.

"This exercise focuses on combined diving and salvage operations for humanitarian purposes. It will help enhance interoperable capabilities of the two Navies in any contingency," a Navy official said.

The SALVEX was launched in 1985 and has been held on an annual basis. But last year's one was canceled due to the COVID-19 situation. (Yonhap)



