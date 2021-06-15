 Back To Top
National

Moon hopes for closer parliamentary ties between S. Korea, Austria

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 15, 2021 - 09:37       Updated : Jun 15, 2021 - 09:37
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) is greeted by Wolfgang Sobotka, president of the Austrian National Council, at the parliamentary library in Vienna on Monday. (Yonhap)
VIENNA -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Monday with the leader of Austria's parliament and expressed hope for closer cooperation between the two countries' lawmakers.

Moon and Wolfgang Sobotka, president of the Austrian National Council, had discussions on such issues as relations between the countries and their parliamentary-level exchanges, according to Cheong Wa Dae, the presidential office.

Sobotka hailed a decision by the governments of the two countries to upgrade bilateral ties to a "strategic partnership." The agreement was reached during Moon's talks with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Moon is on a three-day state visit here from Sunday. He is the first South Korean president to make a trip to Austria since they forged formal diplomatic ties 129 years ago.

Sobotka pledged every necessary support for the development of bilateral ties in a forward-looking and mutually beneficial way, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Moon said he hopes for brisk exchanges between the parliaments of the two sides as well, it added. (Joint Press Corps)



