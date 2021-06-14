 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

Celltrion proves efficacy of COVID-19 antibody treatment in phase 3 trial

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jun 14, 2021 - 17:28       Updated : Jun 14, 2021 - 17:39
Celltrion's CP-P59 COVID-19 treatment (Celltrion)
Celltrion's CP-P59 COVID-19 treatment (Celltrion)
South Korean pharmaceutical firm Celltrion announced Monday that its COVID-19 antibody treatment has significantly shortened the recovery time and rate of progression for severe symptoms.

The firm disclosed top-line results from a global phase 3 clinical study of Rekirona, or CT-P59, which was conducted with 1,315 patients from 13 countries around the globe between January and April.

Celltrion found Rekirona reduces the risk of cases progressing to severe COVID-19 by 70 percent. Among high-risk groups, the progression rate to a severe case was cut by 72 percent.

Patients treated with Rekirona also reported a significantly shortened recovery time, which was 4.7 to 4.9 days faster compared to placebo groups.

Celltrion also reported that the company’s COVID-19 antibody treatment has shown no significant adverse reaction, though some mild and temporary reactions have been reported.

The firm plans to soon report the top-line results to the US Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency to accelerate the process for formal authorizations.

It also plans to announce full-scale results from the phase 3 clinical trial in the coming weeks. It will present them at the upcoming European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases in July.

Celltrion will later look into the results to see if the antibody treatment is effective against COVID-19 variants.

“In July, (Celltrion) will check if there were patients with COVID-19 variants and see if the treatment had any effects on them,” an official there said.

Rekirona is a monoclonal antibody treatment against COVID-19. A monoclonal antibody is a type of protein that has been designed to attach to a specific structure.

Rekirona has won approvals for emergency application in many countries. The South Korean drug safety agency granted conditional approval to use Rekirona in February, making it the first homegrown treatment for COVID-19.

In Korea, the number of patients treated with Rekirona currently numbers around 4,000, according to Celltrion.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114