 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

KB Asset Management launches first metaverse fund

By Park Ga-young
Published : Jun 14, 2021 - 17:01       Updated : Jun 14, 2021 - 17:02
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
KB Asset Management announced Monday that it has launched the industry’s first metaverse fund.

KB Asset Management said it will invest in 30 to 50 stocks after considering 200 to 300 stocks in South Korea, the US, China and Japan that meet the investment conditions. The US stocks will account for 70 percent, the highest proportion of any country, while hardware and platforms will make up 30 percent each.

The fund will be investing in Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Autodesk, NVDIA, Unity Software, Roblox, Naver, Hybe, Amazon, Qualcomm and Snowflake.

“It is not easy for individual investors to select and invest in fast-evolving metaverse economic beneficiaries. So we launched a fund so that they can easily invest in the metaverse, which is rapidly emerging as a mega-trend,” said Lee Hyun-seung, CEO of KB Asset Management.

The metaverse describes a virtual world shared by internet users, particularly through virtual reality and augmented reality, and has emerged as the hottest trend for companies around the globe. Global consulting company PricewaterhouseCoopers said the metaverse-related economy will grow from 50 trillion won ($44.77 billion) in 2019 to 540 trillion won in 2025 and 1,700 trillion won in 2030. 

By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114