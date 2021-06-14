[Herald Interview] Director of animated horror film ‘Climbing’ hopes to share plight of pregnant women

Director Kim Hye-mi (Ours)



Not all expectant mothers experience a “pregnancy glow,” says director Kim Hye-mi, who hopes to highlight the tumultuous journey some pregnant women go through in her animated horror film “Climbing.”



“I wanted to show that pregnancy not only has bright sides to it but a dark side to it as well. And I wanted to show is that we don’t have to always view it only positively,” Kim said during a recent interview with The Korea Herald. “I wanted to focus on the internal changes that pregnant women go through.”



“Climbing” introduces Choi Se-hyeon, a professional climber who has lost her baby due to an accident. As she is preparing for the Climbing World Championship, she receives a mysterious call on her old mobile phone that had been damaged during the accident. She ends up connecting to herself in a parallel universe, where she is still pregnant. After the call, Se-hyeon starts to notice some strange physical changes.



It was the “negative and obsessive” emotions Kim felt during her own pregnancy that inspired the director to create the story.



“When I was pregnant I had a dream in which I was not aware that I was pregnant and was hanging out with my friends, drinking. Then all of a sudden I realized that I was pregnant and was not supposed to drink,” she said.



After waking up from that dream, the director said she felt a bit guilty because it seemed to show that she was not fully ready to be a mother.



“When I became pregnant, I could not immediately switch on a motherhood mode and change myself. I went through a time of anguish and anxiety. I wanted to show that in the movie,” the director said.



During the interview, she also addressed some of the criticisms about the animation that were raised online after it was screened at film festivals. The posts say that the film portrays pregnancy too negatively.



“I think there can be different opinions,“ she said. ”I am not trying to say ‘let’s not have babies’ through my film. I just wanted to share my experience.“



Kim felt that her experience eventually helped her become a stronger mother, after she admitted to herself that there were not only always positive sides to pregnancy.





A scene from Korean animated horror film “Climbing” (KAFA)