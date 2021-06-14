 Back To Top
National

Moon arrives in Austria for state visit

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 14, 2021 - 09:45       Updated : Jun 14, 2021 - 09:45
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook wave, as they arrive in Vienna, Austria, Sunday. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook wave, as they arrive in Vienna, Austria, Sunday. (Yonhap)
VIENNA -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in arrived in Vienna on Sunday for a three-day state visit after attending the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Britain.

He became the first South Korean president to travel to Austria officially since the two sides established diplomatic ties in 1892.

He plans to have summit talks Monday with President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold a meeting with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on improving bilateral relations. Kurz made a trip to South Korea in 2019.

Moon's visit here is expected to serve as a chance to further solidify traditionally friendly ties between the two sides, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

It noted Austria's prowess in science and technology as well as the competitive edge of its small and medium-sized firms. (Joint Press Corps)
