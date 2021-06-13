G-7 welcomes Washington’s diplomacy towards Pyongyang: communique

Leaders of the G7 pose for a group photo on overlooking the beach at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, England, Friday. (Yonhap)

The Group of Seven nations on Sunday issued a joint statement calling for the complete denuclearization of North Korea, while welcoming the commitment of Washington under President Joe Biden to engage with Pyongyang through diplomacy.



In a joint communique adopted at this year’s G-7 summit in the southwestern British county of Cornwall, the countries called for the complete denuclearization of North Korea and urged Pyongyang to give up its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile program.



The G-7 countries welcomed Washington‘s preparation to work together with partners in engaging with North Korea through diplomacy, while also calling on Pyongyang to resume dialogue with the international community. (Joint Press Corps)