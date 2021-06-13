 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Sports

Park Hee-jun wins S. Korea's first Olympic qualification in karate

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 13, 2021 - 11:51       Updated : Jun 13, 2021 - 11:51

This photo, provided by the Korea Karate Federation, shows South Korean athlete Park Hee-jun posing with a bronze medal at an Olympic qualifier event held in Paris on Saturday (local time). (Korea Karate Federation)
This photo, provided by the Korea Karate Federation, shows South Korean athlete Park Hee-jun posing with a bronze medal at an Olympic qualifier event held in Paris on Saturday (local time). (Korea Karate Federation)
South Korean karate practitioner Park Hee-jun has earned the qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Korean to book an Olympic spot in the category, a sports association here said Sunday.

Park, 27, qualified for the upcoming games after winning a bronze in male kata at an Olympic qualification tournament that took place in Paris on Saturday (local time), according to the Korea Karate Federation.

Kata is a non-sparring karate event in which practitioners demonstrate the Japanese martial art's patterns and movements.

Park, who ranks No. 19 globally, had also earned the country's first Asian Games medal in the event at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018.

Six Korean nationals took part in the Olympic qualification tournament. One more South Korean athlete is set to compete for an Olympic ticket for kumite, a sparring discipline in karate. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114