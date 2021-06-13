[News Focus] Korean households getting smaller: 4 in 5 have fewer than four members

A customer in a store looks at a small electric griddle designed for households consisting of one or two people. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- The proportion of households in South Korea with fewer than four members has reached an all-time high, government data showed.



According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, the numbers of one-, two- and three-member households came to 9.21 million, 5.49 million and 4 million, respectively, in May.



Collectively, these 18.71 million households made up 80.5 percent of the nationwide total, which was 22.22 million. This means only 1 out of every 5 households had four or more members.



In contrast, households with fewer than four members made up 74.3 percent of the total five years earlier in May 2016 and 70.9 percent a decade earlier, in May 2011.



This is mainly attributable to a surge in the tally of single-person households, which marked a record high of 9.21 million last month and made up 39.6 percent of all households.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)