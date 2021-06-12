Moon meets AstraZeneca's CEO to discuss vaccine cooperation

CORNWALL, Britain, -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in had a meeting with the head of AstraZeneca on Saturday and reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation in the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines, Moon's office said.



President Moon Jae-in greets AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot on Saturday. (Yonhap)

During talks here with Pascal Soriot, executive director and CEO of the pharmaceutical firm, based in Cambridge, Britain, Moon requested that the two sides maintain collaboration in the biohealth sector for the stable production and supply of coronavirus vaccines, according to Cheong Wa Dae.





AstraZeneca's product is a core element in South Korea's vaccination campaign that got under way in February.





SK Bioscience, a subsidiary of the Seoul-headquartered SK Group, produces AstraZeneca's vaccine in its local factory under a consignment contract.





Moon told Soriot that South Korea began its vaccination program with AstraZeneca's doses.



He thanked the firm for its contribution to Seoul's procurement of vaccines, as it aims to get 14 million of its people inoculated by the end of June.



The AstraZeneca CEO appreciated the nation's role in the COVAX Facility, saying vaccines produced there have been speedily distributed in 75 nations through the coalition, Cheong Wa Dae said.

