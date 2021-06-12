 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Moon meets AstraZeneca's CEO to discuss vaccine cooperation

By Korea Herald
Published : Jun 12, 2021 - 21:24       Updated : Jun 12, 2021 - 21:24
CORNWALL, Britain, -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in had a meeting with the head of AstraZeneca on Saturday and reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation in the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines, Moon's office said.
President Moon Jae-in greets AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot on Saturday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in greets AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot on Saturday. (Yonhap)
 During talks here with Pascal Soriot, executive director and CEO of the pharmaceutical firm, based in Cambridge, Britain, Moon requested that the two sides maintain collaboration in the biohealth sector for the stable production and supply of coronavirus vaccines, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

AstraZeneca's product is a core element in South Korea's vaccination campaign that got under way in February. 

SK Bioscience, a subsidiary of the Seoul-headquartered SK Group, produces AstraZeneca's vaccine in its local factory under a consignment contract.

 Moon told Soriot that South Korea began its vaccination program with AstraZeneca's doses.
 He thanked the firm for its contribution to Seoul's procurement of vaccines, as it aims to get 14 million of its people inoculated by the end of June.

The AstraZeneca CEO appreciated the nation's role in the COVAX Facility, saying vaccines produced there have been speedily distributed in 75 nations through the coalition, Cheong Wa Dae said.
 Moon is on a visit to this southwestern British county to attend a Group of Seven (G-7) summit. AstraZeneca was also invited to join a G-7 session on vaccines and a sustainable future alongside other leading businesses. (Joint Press Corps)
   
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114