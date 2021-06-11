Seoul Auction to hold biggest art auction since 2008

"Family” by Lee Jung-seop (Seoul Auction)



Seoul Auction announced Friday that it would hold its 161st major art auction June 22.



Works by famous Korean and international artists will be up for sale, for a total of 204 pieces both modern and antique, with a combined estimated value of 23 billion won ($20.68 million).



This is the highest amount for any single auction in South Korea since the 2008 financial crisis, according to Seoul Auction.



The works by renowned Korean modern artists will include Lee Jung-seop’s oil painting “Family,” abstract paintings by Kim Whan-ki and mixed media artworks by the late Paik Nam-june.



The foreign works will include Russian-French surrealist painter Marc Chagall’s “Le couple au-dessus” and Japan’s Yayoi Kusama’s iconic pumpkins.





"Le couple au-dessus” by Marc Chagall (Seoul Auction)