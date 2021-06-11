British Council of Korea, Korea Foundation to look for ideas to tackle climate change

The British Council of Korea and the Korea Foundation on Friday announced that they were looking for creative ideas to tackle climate change.
Cross-border teams from the UK and Korea can compete for funds to support their projects by submitting applications by July 2.
“We hope this program can expand the cooperation and conversations between Korea and the UK about climate change issues we face,” said Sam Harvey, director of the British Council of Korea.
Nationals from the two countries can apply through the British Council’s website, as a team of more than two people. The team must have at least one member residing in Korea and one member in the UK.
The two organizations will select one winning team by the end of July, which will receive up to 70 million won ($63,000) from the two institutions.
The winner must finish their project by the end of November.
“Any creative ideas are welcome. It could be a work of art or a campaign idea. We are looking for interdisciplinary projects that can alert people to prevent climate change,” said Goh Yoo-mie, a spokesperson for the British Council of Korea.
This project is part of the council’s “The Climate Connection” program, which aims to bring together experts in art, science, and digital technology from the two countries to come up with creative solutions to solve climate change issues.
The cultural program was launched in the build up to the 2021 P4G (Partnering for Green Growth and Global Goals 2030) Seoul Summit and the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, which the UK is hosting in November 2021.
The British Council is the UK’s international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities. The Korea Foundation is an organization under the Foreign Ministry aimed to support public diplomacy and promote Korean culture overseas.
By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com
