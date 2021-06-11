 Back To Top
Business

P&G Korea publishes two children’s books on environment

By Jo He-rim
Published : Jun 13, 2021 - 00:00       Updated : Jun 13, 2021 - 00:00
“My House is Flooded” (left) and “I’m not Buying Things That I Already Have” (P&G Korea)
"My House is Flooded" (left) and "I'm not Buying Things That I Already Have" (P&G Korea)

Procter and Gamble Korea published two children’s books about the importance of protecting the environment, as part of its efforts to raise consumer awareness on the idea of sustainability, the company said Sunday.

P&G Korea said the two books, titled “My House is Flooded” and “I’m not Buying Things That I Already Have,” had been written so that children can easily understand the importance of the environment and take actions with their families to benefit the environment.

The two books were supervised by environmental organizations, World Wildlife Fund Korea and Korea Zero Waste Movement Network.

“My House is Flooded” is about how climate change can lead to downpours, landslides and heat waves, and tells about the ways to reduce one’s carbon footprint.

“I’m not Buying Things That I Already Have” is about the negative impacts disposables have on the environment, and the importance of recycling and upcycling.

“We organized the project to let all generations know that small changes made in living habits can help protect the environment,” a P&G Korea official said.

“We hope the book provides an opportunity for children to learn about carbon footprints and recycling.”

The two books are distributed for free as an e-book on Millie’s Library, a reading app, and some 5,000 copies of the book will be donated to child welfare institutions and other educational entities via Kids and Future Foundation, a social welfare corporation. 

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
