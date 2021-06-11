 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

S. Korea holds mock drill to prepare for islanders' vaccination aboard Navy ship

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 11, 2021 - 13:59       Updated : Jun 11, 2021 - 13:59

(Defense Acquisition Program Administration)
(Defense Acquisition Program Administration)
Hundreds of residents on islands off the country's south coast will receive coronavirus vaccines aboard a Navy vessel this month, the military said Friday.

The Navy conducted a mock drill with government authorities in the southwestern city of Mokpo ahead of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine inoculation for 638 islanders aged 30 and older slated to kick off Monday.

According to the military, the Navy's 4,500-ton Hansando training ship and inflatable boats will be mobilized for the operation.

Five of the Navy's medical workers will be dispatched to the ship, which will also have two medical refrigerators ready to store the vaccines, officials said.

The inoculation will take place in the hangar and the Coast Guard's helicopters will transfer any potential patients experiencing side effects to hospitals, they said.

For the vaccination, health authorities have designated the Navy ship as a temporary vaccine inoculation center and formed a pan-government task force to oversee the operation.

"Protecting the lives of our citizens is the military's top priority," Cdr. Cho Wan-hee, captain of the Hansando, said, vowing to carry out a "seamless operation."

The Hansando is the Navy's first training vessel launched in 2018 and delivered to the military in October last year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114