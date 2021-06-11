Moon leaves for G-7 summit in weeklong Europe trip

President Moon Jae-in. (Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in is set to leave for the UK on Friday to attend the three-day G-7 summit in Cornwall. The meeting, which runs on June 11-13, will discuss coronavirus vaccines, economic recovery and climate change.
South Korea is one of four countries, along with Australia, India and South Africa, invited to join this year’s meeting. India is taking part in the event virtually.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Moon will hold bilateral summits with the UK, Australia and the EU.
It is still unclear whether Seoul will have a summit with Tokyo or three-way meeting that includes Washington, though Moon’s office is leaving open the possibility that an informal gathering could take place at the last minute.
Later the week, Moon will make two three-day state visits to Austria and Spain. He will return home on June 18.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
