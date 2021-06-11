 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Seoul stocks open steeply higher despite US price hike

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 11, 2021 - 09:41       Updated : Jun 11, 2021 - 09:41
Stock market in South Korea (Yonhap)
Stock market in South Korea (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened higher Friday despite the steep hike in the US price gauge, as investors expect the price pressure is still short of starting Federal Reserve discussions to pull back its accommodative policies.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) rose 24.91 points, or 0.77 percent, to reach 3,249.55 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The Kospi got off to a strong start on overnight Wall Street tech gains, as investors shrug off signs of high price pressure projected on the consensus-beating US consumer price index (CPI) for May.

Optimism about a quick economic rebound also drove up the stock prices, following a 40.9 percent on-year jump in South Korean exports in the first 10 days of June.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.74 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 1.63 percent.

Electric vehicle battery maker Samsung SDI jumped 4.43 percent, but internet portal operator Naver moved down 0.4 percent. Giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics edged down 0.23 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor increased 2.12 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 1.12 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,112 won against the US dollar, up 3.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114