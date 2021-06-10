[Today’s K-pop] Twice performs new song for 1st time on 'Ellen'

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice performed the lead track from its 10th EP “Taste of Love” for the first time on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday in the US.



The nine-piece group celebrated summer with a choreography that mixed sultry wave and passionate Latin dance moves, while the stage set changed from a hot summer day into a romantic night perfect for a holiday destination.



The song, titled “Alcohol-Free,” headed straight to the top of major music charts in Korea and the real-time chart of Japan’s Line Music. The music video topped YouTube’s music videos trending worldwide tally and drew over 1.4 million views in 16 hours.



Meanwhile, Spotify announced that it has created an enhanced playlist of the new EP that will be unveiled Friday.



A series of exclusive content is to be added to the six new tracks, with clips introducing each song, behind-the-scenes snippets and commentaries from each of the nine members on the new music.



Twice has become the third K-pop act to have an enhanced playlist made by Spotify, following BTS and Blackpink.



Monsta X hogs Billboard chart with new EP





(Credit: Starship Entertainment)



Monsta X placed all the songs from its ninth EP “One of A Kind” on Billboard’s world digital song sales charts, according to the tally that became available Thursday.



Lead track “Gambler” landed at No. 5, becoming the band’s 15th song to make it in the top 10, while “Addicted,” “Secrets,” “Rotate,” “Livin’ It Up,” “Heaven” and “Bebe” ranked Nos. 11-16 on the chart.



The group “now sent more than 30 tracks to the World Digital Song Sales chart, an impressive sum for any name,” touted Forbes.



Even since before releasing the new EP, the six-piece act has been occupying the chart with six songs -- out of the 25 spots on the list -- from old albums including “Be Quiet,” “Rush” and “Myself.” Last year, Monsta X hit No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with “All About Luv,” its first studio album released in the US.



Treasure opens cafe in Tokyo





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



A cafe themed after characters inspired by Treasure will open for a limited time in Tokyo, announced label YG Entertainment on Thursday.



A character cafe of Truz, characters based on the bandmates created as a collaboration with Line Friends, will welcome fans in Omotesando, a fashionable neighborhood in Tokyo, until July 17.



It will offer burgers and pasta as well as desserts, ranging from ice cream and pancakes to croissants, featuring the characters. A line of souvenirs including badges, key rings, pouches and tote bags will also be available.



The 12 members have been communicating with fans through a game that allows users to build each character and their narratives. The game was born out of Treasure Studio, a joint project with Line Friends.



Truz dolls were the first merchandise items from the project and sold out in just one minute on the official online store in Korea when they were introduced in April, and in less than an hour via the global store.



Lightsum debuts full of hope





(Credit: Cube Entertainment)