 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Air Force chief retires after resigning over death of sexually abused soldier

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 10, 2021 - 15:52       Updated : Jun 10, 2021 - 15:52
In this photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae, President Moon Jae-in pays silent tribute to a late female Air Force noncommissioned officer at a funeral home of Armed Forces Capital Hospital in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on Sunday. (Cheong Wa Dae)
In this photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae, President Moon Jae-in pays silent tribute to a late female Air Force noncommissioned officer at a funeral home of Armed Forces Capital Hospital in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on Sunday. (Cheong Wa Dae)
President Moon Jae-in approved the retirement of South Korea's Air Force chief Thursday, a week after he offered to resign over the suicide of a female service member sexually assaulted by her male colleague.

Moon was quick in accepting the resignation of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong but waited until the end of an inquiry into whether he is involved in any wrongdoing subject to legal punishment to approve his retirement.

A review by such organizations as the state prosecution service and the Board of Audit and Inspection has confirmed that "There is no procedural problem" with the retirement, Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for public communication, said during a press briefing.

He added that there is no suspicion over his possible involvement in an attempt to cover up the sex assault case.

The victim, a master sergeant, was found dead at her official residence in late May, about three months after suffering unwanted physical touching by a male colleague of the same rank in a car at night. Some of her senior officers allegedly tried to cover up the case and the victim was even reportedly bullied.

Meanwhile, the president appointed Song Ki-choon, professor at the law school of Jeonbuk National University, to lead the Presidential Truth Commission on Death in the Military.

Yoon Sung-wook, who is in charge of economic coordination at the Office for Government Policy Coordination, has been promoted to the post of vice chief of the office. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114