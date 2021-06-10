Air Force chief retires after resigning over death of sexually abused soldier

In this photo provided by Cheong Wa Dae, President Moon Jae-in pays silent tribute to a late female Air Force noncommissioned officer at a funeral home of Armed Forces Capital Hospital in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on Sunday. (Cheong Wa Dae)

President Moon Jae-in approved the retirement of South Korea's Air Force chief Thursday, a week after he offered to resign over the suicide of a female service member sexually assaulted by her male colleague.



Moon was quick in accepting the resignation of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong but waited until the end of an inquiry into whether he is involved in any wrongdoing subject to legal punishment to approve his retirement.



A review by such organizations as the state prosecution service and the Board of Audit and Inspection has confirmed that "There is no procedural problem" with the retirement, Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for public communication, said during a press briefing.



He added that there is no suspicion over his possible involvement in an attempt to cover up the sex assault case.



The victim, a master sergeant, was found dead at her official residence in late May, about three months after suffering unwanted physical touching by a male colleague of the same rank in a car at night. Some of her senior officers allegedly tried to cover up the case and the victim was even reportedly bullied.



Meanwhile, the president appointed Song Ki-choon, professor at the law school of Jeonbuk National University, to lead the Presidential Truth Commission on Death in the Military.



Yoon Sung-wook, who is in charge of economic coordination at the Office for Government Policy Coordination, has been promoted to the post of vice chief of the office. (Yonhap)







