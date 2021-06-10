 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Barogo attracts W80b in series C

By Kim Young-won
Published : Jun 10, 2021 - 17:37       Updated : Jun 10, 2021 - 17:37
Delivery services startup Barogo (Barogo)
Delivery services startup Barogo (Barogo)


Delivery platform operator Barogo has secured 80 billion won ($71.7 million) through its series C funding round, the company said Thursday.

The amount of the newly raised funds surpassed the firm’s initial target of 50 billion won, showing the increasing interest of investors in the booming delivery businesses.

E-commerce firm 11st and retail conglomerate CJ Group have joined the funding round as strategic investors. 11st invested 25 billion won in the latest scheme, while CJ Group’s accumulative investment in the logistics firm reached 10.5 billion won, according to Barago.

Among the financial investors are LB Investment, STIC Ventures, Korea Investment Partners, YG Investment and Shinhan Venture Investment.

With the new fund, Barogo will establish microfulfillment centers -- storage facilities to deliver products ordered online -- across Seoul and its surrounding cities. In addition it will hire 100 new employees, including developers and those in nontechnical sectors, to advance the company’s delivery services.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114