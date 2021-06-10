 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Moon says June 10 democratic protest sprit is 'noble asset' for S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 10, 2021 - 15:01       Updated : Jun 10, 2021 - 15:01
A ceremony is under way for the construction of the Democracy and Human Rights Memorial Hall in the central Seoul district of Yongsan on Thursday. (Yonhap)
A ceremony is under way for the construction of the Democracy and Human Rights Memorial Hall in the central Seoul district of Yongsan on Thursday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in on Thursday commemorated a historic pro-democracy uprising here in 1987, describing its spirit as a "noble asset" to be passed to future generations.

"The spirit of the June 10 Democratic Protest is a noble asset that should be inherited by future generations," he wrote on his social media accounts.

He was referring to an uprising, initiated by college students and joined by other citizens, against the authoritarian rule of Chun Doo-hwan 34 years ago. Many agree that the massive wave of protests served as a decisive turning point in South Korea's democratization, especially its introduction of the direct presidential election system.

Moon, a former human rights lawyer, noted the formal start of work to transform a notorious torture site under the Chun regime into a memorial hall. Many pro-democracy activists accused of having ties with North Korea, largely college students, were brought there for harsh police interrogations in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Moon administration is pushing to turn the building located in Namyeong-dong, central Seoul, into the Democracy and Human Rights Memorial Hall.

On Jan. 14, 1987, Park Jong-chul, a Seoul National University undergraduate, was tortured to death in the facility. The Chun regime tried to cover up the incident but it was belatedly revealed that interrogators had shoved his head several times into a tub of water.

On June 9 that year, Lee Han-yeol, a student at Yonsei University, was critically wounded after being hit by a tear gas canister fired by riot police during a campus rally against the cover-up of the reason for Park's death. Lee died on July 5.

The tragedy sparked wider protests, joined by office workers and other ordinary citizens, from June 10 against the Chun regime. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114