 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

NH Financial sets up W150b ESG fund tied to Green New Deal

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Jun 10, 2021 - 15:13       Updated : Jun 10, 2021 - 15:13
(NH Financial Group)
(NH Financial Group)
South Korea’s NH Financial Group said Thursday it has created an environmental, social and governance fund worth 150 billion won ($134 million) to finance projects tied to the Green New Deal initiative.

According to NH, the “NH-Amundi Green New Deal Infra ESG Fund” will offer an alternative investment portfolio that focuses on exposure to both up-and-coming and less risky assets. Investments on hydrogen, fuel cell-related projects alongside solar and wind energies will be included in the portfolio.

The fund will be managed by NH-Amundi Asset Management, a Seoul-based joint venture between NH and Amundi Asset Management. On top of it, NH’s flagship commercial banking unit NH NongHyup Bank and its other affiliates including its insurer NongHyup Life Insurance and brokerage NH Investment & Securities will invest in the fund.

“We plan to become a forerunner in supporting our government’s Green New Deal initiative focused on fostering renewable energy projects such as solar and wind energies,” NH Financial Group Chairman Son Byung-hwan said in a statement.

South Korea aims to invest some 73 trillion won in its Green New Deal projects by 2025, hoping it will achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the government recently said.

NH Financial Group’s total assets stood at 494.1 trillion won as of end-March.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114