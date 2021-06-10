 Back To Top
National

[#WeFACE] H.eco Forum promotes sustainability with green products

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Jun 10, 2021 - 14:16       Updated : Jun 10, 2021 - 15:01
This file photo shows forum banners that are made of reusable paper. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
This file photo shows forum banners that are made of reusable paper. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

In line with the environmentally friendly message of Herald Corp.’s first H.eco Forum, the venue was filled with plastic-free, reusable and recyclable products. These included paper banners and souvenirs made of coffee grounds.

Under the theme “We Face the Climate Clock,” H.eco Forum 2021 was held Thursday in a multipurpose hall on Nodeulseom, an artificial island in the middle of the Han River that features an ecological park. 


Reusable eco-friendly cups from Trash Busters are displayed at the venue. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Reusable eco-friendly cups from Trash Busters are displayed at the venue. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

“The forum ditched the use of one-use products as they pose serious peril to the already ailing climate. Instead, we used eco-friendly items to show our commitment,” said Kim Allim, team leader of the H.eco Forum Secretariat, on the sidelines of the forum.

Part of Herald Corp.’s campaign to address the world’s biggest threat, the climate crisis, the stage set consisted mostly of reusable materials. Banners and ornaments used onstage were made of reusable paper, and the forum slogan was engraved on a cardboard banner. Herald Corp.’s logo was made of reusable paper. The attractive logos, banners and stage decorations looked the same as plastic-based decorations under the stage lights. 


Reusable eco-friendly cups from Trash Busters are displayed at the venue. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Reusable eco-friendly cups from Trash Busters are displayed at the venue. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Eco-friendly reusable plastic cups from Trash Busters, a social enterprise that strives to reduce the use of disposable products, replaced single-use cups. The cups bore the message “It is not a big deal,” meaning small steps can create a better planet. Forum participants were asked to rinse out their cups if they wanted another beverage.

Pencils made of coffee grounds were handed out as souvenirs. Coffeebak Project Secretariat, an organization that collects coffee grounds from local cafes and uses them to make the pencils, warned that coffee grounds emit greenhouse gases when they are buried underground. 


Standing signboards made of reusable paper are displayed at the forum venue. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Standing signboards made of reusable paper are displayed at the forum venue. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Guests and speakers wore reusable name badges as well.

By Byun Hye-jin and Park Jun-hee 
(hyejin2@heraldcorp.com) (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
