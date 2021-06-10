 Back To Top
Business

[Exclusive] Hyundai Motor prepares ‘hydrogen’ robot taxi business in S. Korea

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jun 10, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Jun 10, 2021 - 16:42
Hyundai Motor’s Ioniq 5 (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor’s Ioniq 5 (Hyundai Motor)


Hyundai Motor Group is developing a hydrogen robot taxi with the aim of launching a commercial service within the next few years.

According to the nation’s top automaker, the self-driving taxi will be based on the Nexo, the company’s hydrogen fuel cell powered SUV.

“The hydrogen robot taxi is currently in the design stage. The exterior currently has cameras and sensors protruding from it, so we’re working on it. The model will be ready for mass production in one to two years,” a Hyundai Motor official said.

Previously, the company has unveiled plans to offer robot taxi services with its new all-electric SUV Ioniq 5 in the US, but this is the first time the company has disclosed plans for a driverless taxi business in Korea, and its first such plan involving hydrogen vehicles.

In March, Motional -- a $4 billion joint venture between Hyundai Motor and US-based auto parts supplier Aptiv -- said that it would integrate its driverless technology into the Ioniq 5 to create the company’s first robot taxi. At the start of 2023, customers in certain markets will be able to book the fully electric, fully autonomous taxi through the Lyft app.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
