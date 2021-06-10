Far from the madding crowd: 25 tucked-away summer vacation spots

Metasequoia Forest Park in Mapo-gu, Seoul (Korea Tourism Organization)

Although the COVID-19 vaccination is speeding up in Korea, for individuals balancing the need to continue observing social distancing precautions and the desire for a real summer vacation after more than 18 months of living through a pandemic is a difficult task.



Providing some solutions to the complex question of how to enjoy the long-awaited summer break in a safe manner is a list of 25 domestic destinations compiled by the Korea Tourism Organization.



Classified into four categories -- sea, island, valley and forest -- the selections are lesser known spots waiting to be discovered.



The desinations on the KTO list are likely to be less crowded, but following social distancing guidelines is still a must. The relevant safety measures for safe travels can be found at korean.visitkorea.or.kr.



Following is the list of 25 uncrowded vacation destinations selected by KTO.





Yokjido Monorail in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province (Korea Tourism Organization)

Cheongnyeongpo in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province (Korea Tourism Organization)