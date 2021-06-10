Far from the madding crowd: 25 tucked-away summer vacation spots

Although the COVID-19 vaccination is speeding up in Korea, for individuals balancing the need to continue observing social distancing precautions and the desire for a real summer vacation after more than 18 months of living through a pandemic is a difficult task.
Providing some solutions to the complex question of how to enjoy the long-awaited summer break in a safe manner is a list of 25 domestic destinations compiled by the Korea Tourism Organization.
Classified into four categories -- sea, island, valley and forest -- the selections are lesser known spots waiting to be discovered.
The desinations on the KTO list are likely to be less crowded, but following social distancing guidelines is still a must. The relevant safety measures for safe travels can be found at korean.visitkorea.or.kr.
Following is the list of 25 uncrowded vacation destinations selected by KTO.
(1) Mapo-gu, Seoul
Metasequoia Forest Park
Rain or shine, this beautiful urban forest trail is lined with Metasequoia trees.(2) Goyang, Gyeonggi Province
Janghang Wetland
The only wetland protection area at the mouth of the Han River is open to general public by reservation(3) Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province
Laveniche March Avenue
Waterfront park with beautiful night views, romantic scenery along the waterways(4) Ongjin, Incheon
Gulupdo
A jeweled island in the West Sea with a beach and hiking course(5) Hoengseong, Gangwon Province
Cheongtaesan National Recreational Forest
A pine tree forest with walking paths and hiking trails(6) Yeongwol, Gangwon Province
Cheongnyeongpo
A historical site that still maintains the spirit of Danjong, the sixth king of Joseon era(7) Samcheok, Gangwon Province
Deokbongsan Coastal Ecological Trail
A coastal walkway surrounding Deokbongsan that is open for the first time in 53 years(8) Jung-gu, Daejeon
Root Park
A family name-themed nature park created in the city center with a night view (9) Goesan, North Chungcheong Province
Gallon Valley
A walking course where one can enjoy the scenic beauty while finding nine hidden spots in Gallon Valley(10) Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province
Okcheon Hyangsu Lake Road
An ecological trail that offers a magnificent view of Daecheong Lake(11) Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province
Nanjiseom
A summer attraction with a beach and mudflat experience. (12) Nam-gu, Daegu
Apsan Park
Romantic mountain trails and an observatory that overlooks the downtown area(13) Andong, North Gyeongsang Province
Seonseonghyun Cultural Heritage Complex
A traditional culture village with a picturesque walkway over the lake(14) Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province
Nagok Beach
A beach suited for leisurely vacations(15) Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province
Yokjido Monorail
The best vantage point to capture the scenic beauty of Yokjido(16) Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province
Gajisan Soejumgol Valley Road
One of the three major valleys of Gajisan Provincial Park(17) Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province
Hadong Pyunbaek Natural Recreation Forest
A healing destination filled with dense cypress trees(18) Hamyang, South Gyeongsang Province
Seonbi Culture Expedition Road
Traditional scholars’ paviliions are ween walking along the road in Hwarimdong Valley.(19) Gochang, North Jeolla Province
Gochang Ramsar Ungok Wetland
A chance to explore wetland ecosystems and biodiversity(20) Muju, North Jeolla Province
Gucheon-dong Eosa-gil
Valley trekking with a scenic view(21) Jinan, North Jeolla Province
Unilam Banilam Forest Road
Valley trekking with ecological exploration decks(22) Yeosu, South Jeolla Province
Jangdo Island
An art island of gentle hills off the coast of Yeosu.(23) Gokseong, South Jeolla Province
Dorimsa
Soothing nature surrounds the temple with water flowing through the valley(24) Boseong, South Jeolla Province
Jeamsan Recreational Forest
Outdoor facilities such as zip lines, tents and recreational halls are available with Yulpo Beach over the mountain. (25) Haenam, South Jeolla Province
Haenam Forest (4est) Arboretum
Arboretum with the largest hydrangea garden in the country
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
)