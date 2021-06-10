 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

S. Korea on course toward vaccinating 14m by end-June

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 10, 2021 - 11:35       Updated : Jun 10, 2021 - 13:57
Elderly people wait to receive coronavirus vaccine shots at a vaccination center in Seoul's Dongjak Ward last Friday, one day before South Korea marked the 100th day since it began vaccinations against COVID-19. (Yonhap)
Elderly people wait to receive coronavirus vaccine shots at a vaccination center in Seoul's Dongjak Ward last Friday, one day before South Korea marked the 100th day since it began vaccinations against COVID-19. (Yonhap)
South Korea has inoculated over 10 million people amid its accelerating vaccination drive, making the country's goal to get about 14 million vaccinated by the end of this month attainable, health authorities said Thursday.

A total of 10.06 million people had received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines as of 11 a.m., accounting for 19.6 percent of the country's population, since the country started its vaccination program on Feb. 26, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).  

The country aims to vaccinate up to 14 million people by the end of this month, a quarter of its 51.2 million population, and up to 36 million people by September.

The nation aims to achieve herd immunity in November but hopes to reach its goal earlier than expected with the increased vaccine rollout.

The country was able to breach the 1 million mark on April 5, and the inoculation drive has sped up recently as the country began inoculating seniors aged 60-64.

Reserve forces, civil defense members, and others in charge of defense and foreign affairs aged between 30 and 60 also began receiving the first batch of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine.

Health authorities said the Moderna vaccine can be administered starting next week.

To encourage more citizens to get vaccinated, the country plans to allow people who have received their first jabs to take their masks off outdoors starting in July as its first step to normalize everyday lives.

The government is also looking to offer more incentives to vaccinated people to boost its inoculation campaign, such as giving exemptions from the private gathering ban and outdoor mask wearing.

The government announced it is pushing to allow overseas group tours of fully vaccinated citizens to nations with stable virus response measures as early as next month.

On Thursday, the country reported 611 more COVID-19 cases, including 594 local infections, raising the total caseload to 146,303.

Daily virus cases stayed in the 400s on Monday and Tuesday due to fewer tests over the weekend but spiked to the 600 range Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114