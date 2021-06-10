[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

(US)

Opened June 3

Horror

Directed by Michael Chaves



In 1981, 8-year-old boy David Glatzel (Julian Hilliard), possessed by a demon, stabs his father’s leg. Demonologists Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) try to help the boy but it is not easy. During an exorcism, Arne Johnson (Ruairi O’Connor), boyfriend of David’s sister, invites the demon to enter his body instead of David’s.







Cruella

(US)

Opened May 26

Drama, Comedy

Directed by Craig Gillespie



Estella Miller (Emma Stone) is a rebellious child with a talent for fashion. After Estella causes some trouble in school, Estella’s mom Catherine (Emily Beecham) decides to move to London. On the way, she stops at a party hosted by Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson) to ask for financial assistance. At the party, Estella witnesses her mother being pushed off a cliff to her death by Dalmatians.







Pipeline

(Korea)

Opened May 26

Crime

Directed by Yoo Ha



Pindol (Seo In-guk), the best pipeline drilling technician in Korea, decides to take an offer from Gun-woo (Lee Soo-hyuk), an heir of a large conglomerate, to be part of a dangerous oil heist. For the job, Gun-woo rounds up a team of four thieves -- Jeobsae (Eum Moon-suk), Manager Na (Yoo Seung-mok), Keunsab (Tae Hang-ho) and Counter (Bae Da-bin).







Fast & Furious 9

(US)

Opened May 19

Action

Directed by Justin Lin



Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) finds out that his younger brother Jakob (John Cena), a deadly assassin, is working with Cipher (Charlize Theron) to put the world in danger. To prevent this, Dominic gathers his family once again to create an amazing plan for a counterattack.