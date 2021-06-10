 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jun 11, 2021 - 09:01       Updated : Jun 11, 2021 - 09:01
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
(US)
Opened June 3
Horror
Directed by Michael Chaves

In 1981, 8-year-old boy David Glatzel (Julian Hilliard), possessed by a demon, stabs his father’s leg. Demonologists Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) try to help the boy but it is not easy. During an exorcism, Arne Johnson (Ruairi O’Connor), boyfriend of David’s sister, invites the demon to enter his body instead of David’s.


Cruella
(US)
Opened May 26
Drama, Comedy
Directed by Craig Gillespie

Estella Miller (Emma Stone) is a rebellious child with a talent for fashion. After Estella causes some trouble in school, Estella’s mom Catherine (Emily Beecham) decides to move to London. On the way, she stops at a party hosted by Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson) to ask for financial assistance. At the party, Estella witnesses her mother being pushed off a cliff to her death by Dalmatians. 


Pipeline
(Korea)
Opened May 26
Crime
Directed by Yoo Ha

Pindol (Seo In-guk), the best pipeline drilling technician in Korea, decides to take an offer from Gun-woo (Lee Soo-hyuk), an heir of a large conglomerate, to be part of a dangerous oil heist. For the job, Gun-woo rounds up a team of four thieves -- Jeobsae (Eum Moon-suk), Manager Na (Yoo Seung-mok), Keunsab (Tae Hang-ho) and Counter (Bae Da-bin).


Fast & Furious 9
(US)
Opened May 19
Action
Directed by Justin Lin

Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) finds out that his younger brother Jakob (John Cena), a deadly assassin, is working with Cipher (Charlize Theron) to put the world in danger. To prevent this, Dominic gathers his family once again to create an amazing plan for a counterattack.
