Military reports 2 more coronavirus cases

A Marine receives Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a makeshift inoculation center inside the Marine Corps Headquarters in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, on Monday, in this photo provided by the defense ministry. (Defense Ministry)

An Army officer and a Marine tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.



They were confirmed to have been infected while being isolated following their recent vacations, according to the ministry.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 986, with 33 currently under treatment.



Meanwhile, the defense ministry said the vaccination campaign for service members under 30 years old with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is under way smoothly.



Since Monday, a total of 98,461 troops have received their first doses, which accounted for 23.7 percent of 414,000 people eligible for this inoculation program.



Soldiers aged 30 and older were already given AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, with about 88 percent, or 116,900 members, of the age group agreeing to take their first shots, the ministry said. (Yonhap)







