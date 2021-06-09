Copy_[test] AFP France, Belgium ease virus curbs as US decision boosts travel hopes

GLGL

France, Belgium ease virus curbs as US decision boosts travel hopes

By Anouk Riondet, with AFP bureaus

PARIS, June 9, 2021 (AFP) - France and Belgium further relaxed their

Covid-19 restrictions Wednesday, allowing restaurants and cafes to serve

indoors, while the United States eased travel warnings for dozens of countries

as vaccinations boost hopes of a return to normal life.

With more than 3.7 million lives lost globally, many nations are still

struggling to contain their coronavirus outbreaks. But the rapid vaccine

rollout in wealthier parts of the world, including Europe, is allowing the

return of some activities considered unthinkable just a few months ago.

In France, that included sipping a drink inside a cafe, allowed on

Wednesday for the first time in months.

"It's a pleasure to have a coffee inside. Normal life is gradually

resuming," said transport employee Hammou Mraoui, enjoying a coffee in a bar in

the Meudon suburb of Paris.

With the easing of the curfew in France, venues are not only open, they're

staying open later too.

The new measures also saw gyms open their doors to the relief of eager

fitness buffs like Stephanie Moscoso.

"I put on the alarm clock this morning, it was super early, I saw the sun,

I said to myself: this is the beginning of a new life!" said the 35-year-old,

who hit her local gym in Paris at 8:00 am.

If all goes to plan, French authorities will drop the overnight curfew

entirely on June 30.

Belgium also relaxed restrictions, allowing cafes and restaurants to serve

indoors from Wednesday, while mask-wearing rules were also eased in Brussels.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced longer operating hours for

businesses and easing of restrictions on sports venues and cinemas.

The easing of lockdown measures across Europe comes after the bloc's

once-struggling vaccination campaign continues to gather pace.

Almost half of all adults in the EU have received at least one shot, with

almost 26 percent fully vaccinated, according to official data.

That progress is allowing Europe's governments to strike a better balance

between public health and reviving sectors such as tourism that were devastated

by pandemic travel restrictions.

The hopeful outlook in Europe is a far cry from the early days of the

pandemic, when it was one of the worst-hit regions in the world.

The impact of that phase was visible in the world's most liveable cities

list released Wednesday, which saw cities in Australia, Japan and New Zealand

-- all with swift coronavirus responses -- leaping ahead of those in Europe.

"Auckland rose to the top of the ranking owing to its successful approach

in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, which allowed its society to remain open

and the city to score strongly," said the Economist Intelligence Unit, which

compiles the list.

It cited the stress on health infrastructure for the poor showing of

European cities, which also had a knock-on effect on culture and overall

liveability because of restrictions on movement.

Australia's successful coronavirus response has included snap lockdowns for

even small outbreaks.

Five million Melbourne residents are set to emerge from one such two-week

lockdown on Thursday, imposed in response to the detection of a cluster.

The United States on Tuesday eased its warnings against travel to dozens of

countries, including Olympics host Japan and much of Europe, with the State

Department asking Americans to reconsider travel but ending blanket advice to

not go at all.

The United States has had one of the most successful vaccine rollouts in

the world, and President Joe Biden has set a goal of giving at least one shot

to 70 percent of American adults by July 4.

The current figure stands at 63.7 percent, according to the latest Centers

for Disease Control and Prevention.

As vaccine drives have gathered pace, the United States has seen dramatic

easing of curbs in many parts, including New York City where concerts and shows

are set to return.

Bruce Springsteen announced Monday that his hit Broadway show will return

on June 26, in front of vaccinated audiences.

And on June 20, Madison Square Garden will host thousands of vaccinated Foo

Fighters fans at the first capacity concert at a New York arena since the virus

struck last year.

"We've been waiting for this day for over a year," said frontman Dave Grohl.

"And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD."

