[test] AFP France, Belgium ease virus curbs as US decision boosts travel hopes

France, Belgium ease virus curbs as US decision boosts travel hopes
By Anouk Riondet, with AFP bureaus
PARIS, June 9, 2021 (AFP) - France and Belgium further relaxed their
Covid-19 restrictions Wednesday, allowing restaurants and cafes to serve
indoors, while the United States eased travel warnings for dozens of countries
as vaccinations boost hopes of a return to normal life.
With more than 3.7 million lives lost globally, many nations are still
struggling to contain their coronavirus outbreaks. But the rapid vaccine
rollout in wealthier parts of the world, including Europe, is allowing the
return of some activities considered unthinkable just a few months ago.
In France, that included sipping a drink inside a cafe, allowed on
Wednesday for the first time in months.
"It's a pleasure to have a coffee inside. Normal life is gradually
resuming," said transport employee Hammou Mraoui, enjoying a coffee in a bar in
the Meudon suburb of Paris.
With the easing of the curfew in France, venues are not only open, they're
staying open later too.
The new measures also saw gyms open their doors to the relief of eager
fitness buffs like Stephanie Moscoso.
"I put on the alarm clock this morning, it was super early, I saw the sun,
I said to myself: this is the beginning of a new life!" said the 35-year-old,
who hit her local gym in Paris at 8:00 am.
If all goes to plan, French authorities will drop the overnight curfew
entirely on June 30.
Belgium also relaxed restrictions, allowing cafes and restaurants to serve
indoors from Wednesday, while mask-wearing rules were also eased in Brussels.
Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced longer operating hours for
businesses and easing of restrictions on sports venues and cinemas.
- Liveable cities -
===================
The easing of lockdown measures across Europe comes after the bloc's
once-struggling vaccination campaign continues to gather pace.
Almost half of all adults in the EU have received at least one shot, with
almost 26 percent fully vaccinated, according to official data.
That progress is allowing Europe's governments to strike a better balance
between public health and reviving sectors such as tourism that were devastated
by pandemic travel restrictions.
The hopeful outlook in Europe is a far cry from the early days of the
pandemic, when it was one of the worst-hit regions in the world.
The impact of that phase was visible in the world's most liveable cities
list released Wednesday, which saw cities in Australia, Japan and New Zealand
-- all with swift coronavirus responses -- leaping ahead of those in Europe.
"Auckland rose to the top of the ranking owing to its successful approach
in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, which allowed its society to remain open
and the city to score strongly," said the Economist Intelligence Unit, which
compiles the list.
It cited the stress on health infrastructure for the poor showing of
European cities, which also had a knock-on effect on culture and overall
liveability because of restrictions on movement.
Australia's successful coronavirus response has included snap lockdowns for
even small outbreaks.
Five million Melbourne residents are set to emerge from one such two-week
lockdown on Thursday, imposed in response to the detection of a cluster.
- The return of gigs -
======================
The United States on Tuesday eased its warnings against travel to dozens of
countries, including Olympics host Japan and much of Europe, with the State
Department asking Americans to reconsider travel but ending blanket advice to
not go at all.
The United States has had one of the most successful vaccine rollouts in
the world, and President Joe Biden has set a goal of giving at least one shot
to 70 percent of American adults by July 4.
The current figure stands at 63.7 percent, according to the latest Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention.
As vaccine drives have gathered pace, the United States has seen dramatic
easing of curbs in many parts, including New York City where concerts and shows
are set to return.
Bruce Springsteen announced Monday that his hit Broadway show will return
on June 26, in front of vaccinated audiences.
And on June 20, Madison Square Garden will host thousands of vaccinated Foo
Fighters fans at the first capacity concert at a New York arena since the virus
struck last year.
"We've been waiting for this day for over a year," said frontman Dave Grohl.
"And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD."
