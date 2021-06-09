 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire

[test] Copy_football-condolences

By LEE Min-ji
Published : Jun 9, 2021 - 19:25       Updated : Jun 9, 2021 - 20:23

football-condolences

Ex-S. Korea coach Guus Hiddink pays tribute to late World Cup hero Yoo Sang-chul

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 9 (Yonhap) -- Former South Korean men's national football head coach Guus Hiddink has sent his condolences to the family of the late football star Yoo Sang-chul, calling the ex-midfielder he coached at the 2002 FIFA World Cup "a true hero."

Ham Sang-heon, secretary-general of the Guus Hiddink Foundation, said Wednesday the Dutchman emailed his tribute message to the nonprofit organization, which was then printed on a card and delivered to Yoo's family Tuesday.

Yoo passed away Monday at age 49 after battling pancreatic cancer for about a year and a half.

Yoo starred for Hiddink's upstart South Korean team at the 2002 World Cup. The midfielder scored the team's second goal in a 2-0 victory over Poland in Group D -- South Korea's very first World Cup win -- and was named to the FIFA World Cup All-Star Team after the end of the competition. Yoo played in every match, from the group stage and all the way to the third-place contest against Turkey.

Ham said Hiddink was "devastated" to hear the news of Yoo's passing. In the letter presented to Yoo's surviving family, Hiddink wrote, "Nothing can be compared with your loss today."

"You were for me and for the team a big inspiration in the time I had the privilege to work with such tremendous character," Hiddink wrote. "You were a true hero to me and to your nation Korea. Now you leave us but the memories we shared together, your smile and joy will live among us."

'start'

"test"

‘smybol’

“symbal2”

`symbol3`

′symbol3′

″symbol3″

΄symbol3΄

I΄m 1

I`m 2

I`m 2

I'm 3

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114