Business

[Graphic News] Samsung tops Q1 TV market with record share: report

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Jun 10, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Jun 10, 2021 - 10:00




Samsung Electronics maintained its status as the world‘s leading TV vendor with a record market share in the first quarter, a report showed, as the tech giant posted robust growth on the back of its QLED and large TVs.

Samsung represented 32.9 percent of the global TV market in terms of sales revenue in the January-March period, its largest share for a first quarter, according to data from industry researcher Omdia.

Samsung was followed by its South Korean rival LG Electronics with 19.2 percent and Japan’s Sony with 8 percent. (Yonhap)





