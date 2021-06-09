[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel celebrates World Environment Day



Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel in Songdo has partnered with social venture Tree Planet to raise awareness of environmental protection.



“Green Project” will see the hotel plant one tree at a restoration forest in Gangwon Province per each companion tree bought by guests through the hotel. Each tree planted in the forest will be imprinted with the owner’s name.



All hotel guests can participate in the project and receive an 8 percent discount when purchasing through the hotel’s website.



In addition, a 30 percent discount will be offered to guests who bring a tumbler or a reusable cup at ConneXions, the hotel’s cafe located in the first floor lobby,



For more information, call Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel at (032) 835-1000







Park Hyatt Busan to host event marking World Ocean’s Day



Park Hyatt Hotel in Busan collaborated with photographer Kim Kyu-hyung and designer Moon Ye-jin to raise awareness of World Oceans Day, which was June 8.



Until Saturday, guests who post photos of the ocean along with the mission hashtag will have a chance to win a postcard photo set made by the two artists. Three winners will be selected in a raffle Monday.



For more information, call the Park Hyatt Busan Hotel at (051) 990-1234.







Fairmont Ambassador Seoul offers special afternoon tea set



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul is promoting “Honey High Tea Set,” a honey-themed afternoon tea set, until July 31 at the hotel’s first-floor Atrium Lounge.



Guests can enjoy a variety of items, including desserts and beverages made with sustainably produced Korean honey. A selection of savory dishes such as prosciutto with onion jam and mozzarella, brioche with caviar and smoked salmon and coronation chicken are also available.



The set comes with a drink of choice -- coffee, tea or seasonal beverages.



The honey-themed afternoon tea set is priced at 55,000 won per person, with a two-person minimum order.



For inquiries, call Fairmont Ambassador Seoul’s Atrium Lounge at (02) 3395-6000.







Paradise Hotel Busan presents potato options



Paradise Hotel Busan offers various menu items made with quality potatoes provided by Potatoes USA, a marketing organization.



Guests can enjoy breakfast dishes such as hash browns and potato pea soup at the hotel’s first floor dining area On the Plate. For guests with special preferences, gluten-free potato waffles are also available.



For lunch and dinner, dishes such as the wedged potato salad with basil pesto, potato with octopus salad and wedged potatoes vegetable gratin are on the menu.



Old-style desserts using potatoes are also available at the hotel’s Boutique Bakery on the first floor.



For more information or reservations, contact the Paradise Hotel Busan’s On the Plate at (051) 749-2234 or the Boutique Bakery at (051) 749-2258.







Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas offers ‘Luxury in the City’ package



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong is offering a package for a night at the hotel’s Club Ambassador Suite boasting a stunning view of the Gangnam area. A six-course meal, a bottle of champagne and two bottles of red wine are included in the deal.



The package also offers access to the Club InterContinental Lounge, a private space located on the 34th floor.



Reservations need to be made at least two days in advance, with up to four guests allowed per package. The package is priced at 4 million won ($3,589) from Sunday to Thursday and 5 million won from Friday to Saturday, including tax and service charge.



For reservations, call the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas at (02)-559-7777 or visit www.seoul.intercontinental.com.