 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

ASEAN-Korean Center launches second season of interview series ‘ASEAN Issue’

By Gha Hee sun
Published : Jun 11, 2021 - 08:50       Updated : Jun 11, 2021 - 08:50
Pop columnist Kim Tae-hoon (left) and YouTube movie commentator Kim Si-Seon appear on the first episode of “ASEAN Issue.” (ASEAN-Korean Center)
Pop columnist Kim Tae-hoon (left) and YouTube movie commentator Kim Si-Seon appear on the first episode of “ASEAN Issue.” (ASEAN-Korean Center)
The ASEAN-Korea Center is set to launch a second season of its own YouTube interview series, “ASEAN Issue,” on Friday.

The interview series, aimed at promoting Southeast Asian cultures as well as ASEAN-Korean partnerships, started last year and featured diverse perspectives of the regions. The new season of the interview series will also feature a wide range of topics from culture, history, economies and industries of ASEAN-Korea relations.

The first episode, scheduled to be released on Friday on the ASEAN-Korea Center’s official YouTube channel, will feature pop columnist Kim Tae-hoon and YouTube movie commentator Kim Si-seon.

By introducing the cultural backgrounds of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations hidden throughout the popular Disney film “Raya and the Last Dragon,” the first interview will dive deep into Southeast Asian cultures. Some of the cultural references covered in the video includes Raya’s weapons, which were inspired by the Indonesian and Malaysian sword Keris, fighting styles in the movie that were based on various Southeast Asian martial arts as well as Tom Yum-like soup from Thailand as a symbol of harmony, a key message of the movie.


“‘ASEAN Issue,’ first launched last year, significantly contributed to deepening the public understanding on the ongoing ASEAN-Korea partnership on one of the most widely used social media platforms, YouTube, through interviews with a startup accelerator, a CEO of a food-tech startup venturing into Vietnam, a Cambodia-born billiards champion, K-pop idols from Thailand and a producer of a megahit TV show,” said Kim Hae-yong, secretary-general of the ASEAN-Korea Center.

“The second season will feature more in-depth information and messages by shedding light on cultures, history, arts, and industries of ASEAN and the future vision for ASEAN-Korea cooperation, while offering easy and fun content compelling to more YouTube users.”

The second season of the “ASEAN Issue” series will be released on the ASEAN-Korea Center’s Youtube channel (www.youtube.com/akcsns) starting from Friday and will be uploaded on a monthly or bimonthly basis.

By Gha Hee-sun (lizka98@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114