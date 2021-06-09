ASEAN-Korean Center launches second season of interview series ‘ASEAN Issue’

Pop columnist Kim Tae-hoon (left) and YouTube movie commentator Kim Si-Seon appear on the first episode of “ASEAN Issue.” (ASEAN-Korean Center)

The ASEAN-Korea Center is set to launch a second season of its own YouTube interview series, “ASEAN Issue,” on Friday.



The interview series, aimed at promoting Southeast Asian cultures as well as ASEAN-Korean partnerships, started last year and featured diverse perspectives of the regions. The new season of the interview series will also feature a wide range of topics from culture, history, economies and industries of ASEAN-Korea relations.



The first episode, scheduled to be released on Friday on the ASEAN-Korea Center’s official YouTube channel, will feature pop columnist Kim Tae-hoon and YouTube movie commentator Kim Si-seon.



By introducing the cultural backgrounds of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations hidden throughout the popular Disney film “Raya and the Last Dragon,” the first interview will dive deep into Southeast Asian cultures. Some of the cultural references covered in the video includes Raya’s weapons, which were inspired by the Indonesian and Malaysian sword Keris, fighting styles in the movie that were based on various Southeast Asian martial arts as well as Tom Yum-like soup from Thailand as a symbol of harmony, a key message of the movie.





“‘ASEAN Issue,’ first launched last year, significantly contributed to deepening the public understanding on the ongoing ASEAN-Korea partnership on one of the most widely used social media platforms, YouTube, through interviews with a startup accelerator, a CEO of a food-tech startup venturing into Vietnam, a Cambodia-born billiards champion, K-pop idols from Thailand and a producer of a megahit TV show,” said Kim Hae-yong, secretary-general of the ASEAN-Korea Center.



“The second season will feature more in-depth information and messages by shedding light on cultures, history, arts, and industries of ASEAN and the future vision for ASEAN-Korea cooperation, while offering easy and fun content compelling to more YouTube users.”



The second season of the “ASEAN Issue” series will be released on the ASEAN-Korea Center’s Youtube channel (www.youtube.com/akcsns) starting from Friday and will be uploaded on a monthly or bimonthly basis.



By Gha Hee-sun (lizka98@heraldcorp.com)