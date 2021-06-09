 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

[Newsmaker] Defense chief vows strict punishment in sex crime probe

By Choi Si-young
Published : Jun 9, 2021 - 15:19       Updated : Jun 9, 2021 - 15:25
From right: Acting Air Force Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Jeong Sang-hwa, Defense Minister Suh Wook, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin and Navy Chief of Staff Adm. Boo Suk-jong pay silent tribute to a female Air Force noncommissioned officer, who died by suicide after being sexually assaulted be a fellow service member, at the National Assembly’s defense committee in Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
From right: Acting Air Force Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Jeong Sang-hwa, Defense Minister Suh Wook, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin and Navy Chief of Staff Adm. Boo Suk-jong pay silent tribute to a female Air Force noncommissioned officer, who died by suicide after being sexually assaulted be a fellow service member, at the National Assembly’s defense committee in Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Defense Minister Suh Wook on Wednesday promised strict punishment of anyone who helped bury a sex crime investigation whose handling is believed to have led to the suicide of an Air Force master sergeant.

The Air Force is accused of sitting on the case and engaging in a systematic cover-up.

“I express my sincere apologies to the bereaved family and to fellow citizens … the investigation will be thorough and bring everyone involved in the cover-up to justice, regardless of rank,” Suh said at a parliamentary national defense committee meeting.

Suh told the lawmakers he received an official briefing about the suicide of the master sergeant on May 24, but was not informed about the ongoing internal sex crime investigation.

The Air Force did not report to the ministry what could have led to the suicide, in violation of a rule that anything that could help explain the death should be cited in the report. The Air Force chief said last week that he had decided to step down.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the ministry raided the prosecutors’ offices at the Air Force headquarters and the 20th Fighter Wing base where the master sergeant worked. The search marks potentially the last round of raids that began at the military police offices at the two bases.

The ministry is also looking into whether the public defender the Air Force appointed to represent the master sergeant had done his job. The lawyer, who had been in the role for about a year as an officer, did not meet her even once after she filed the complaint. He said coronavirus precautions prevented a meeting.

He also reportedly relayed a settlement offer to the victim’s family who insisted that the perpetrator not walk free but be punished. The family filed a complaint against the lawyer, saying he had done little to seek redress and revealed the victim’s identity.

The lawyer said he intends to pursue legal action to challenge the claim.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114