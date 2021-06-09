Vaccinated people to get discounts, incentives for cultural heritage programs

This image, provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration, shows a notification for a guided palace tour only available to vaccinated people. (Cultural Heritage Administration)

The government on Wednesday announced plans to offer discounts and other promotions to vaccinated people in its latest efforts to achieve herd immunity by November.



Those who have been vaccinated will be eligible to apply for free guided tours at royal palaces and other events at such venues within 14 days following their vaccinations, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration.



The cultural heritage agency said it will limit in-person attendance for some programs scheduled for June to only vaccinated people and give priority to them for programs scheduled for July through September.



The Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation also plans to give discounts on tickets to traditional performances and entrance to the Korean Cultural House.



"We prepared these promotions to encourage vaccinations and help those who've been vaccinated return to normal life," said an official, adding that details on the promotions are available online.



Most of the promotions are available to people who have received the first jab of vaccines that require two shots.



South Korea reported 602 new coronavirus cases, including 581 local infections, on Wednesday, raising the total caseload to 145,692, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.



Health authorities are speeding up vaccinations in order to inoculate 14 million people by the end of this month and 36 million by September. The country aims to achieve herd immunity in November but hopes it can be reached earlier than expected with the increased vaccine rollout. (Yonhap)