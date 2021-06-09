 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

NK paper calls for scientific development conducive to actual growth, production

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 9, 2021 - 09:47       Updated : Jun 9, 2021 - 09:47
North Korean flag (Reuters-Yonhap)
North Korean flag (Reuters-Yonhap)
North Korea's official newspaper called Wednesday for drawing up science and technology development plans in a way that truly contributes to economic growth and production, saying some plans are put together in a "perfunctory" manner.

"Some units have shown a tendency of drawing up plans for the development of science and technology in a perfunctory manner without concrete calculations," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling Workers' Party, said.

"Rather than making plans such as vowing to carry out a certain number of development tasks this year, they should devote themselves to selecting a task desperately needed for normalizing production and achieving development of the next level even if they choose just a single task," the paper said.

The paper emphasized the role of economic policymakers in deciding and carrying out major development tasks, urging them to see firsthand what is necessary in the field and workplaces by having serious discussions with workers.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has repeatedly stressed the importance of science and technology as a way to build a self-reliant economy and called for less dependence on imports.

At a rare party congress in January, Kim blamed lack of advancement in science and technology as a reason for failing to meet the country's five-year economic development objectives and called for technological advancement and localization of key materials in the next five years. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114