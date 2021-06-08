[Today’s K-pop] EPEX debuts aiming for the top

(Credit: C9 Entertainment)



Boy band EPEX held an online showcase to announce its debut on Tuesday.



The name of the band means “the gathering of eight youths reaches eight different zeniths,” explained leader Wish. He admitted that he was under enormous pressure when the debut was finalized but as the eight bandmates prepared with all their might, now he feels confident that they will live up to the expectations.



Its first EP “Bipolar Pt. 1 Prelude of Anxiety” hails the beginning of its narrative and sings of the worries felt by all youths, including the performers.



They talked about their own anxieties with songwriters and the new music is based on them.



“I could be frank as I loved that the narrative is based on our stories,” said Keum Donghyun. He acknowledged that there were many proposals after ProduceX101 but he chose to concentrate on preparing for debut. Keum made himself known through the audition program but was robbed of his chance to debut due to the producers’ tampering with votes.



NCT Dream to release repacked 1st LP





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT Dream boosts the success of its first studio album “Hot Sauce” with a repack, said SM Entertainment on Tuesday.



Titled “Hello Future,” the repackage consists of 13 tracks: three new songs, title track “Hello Future,” “Life Is Still Going On” and “Bungee,” as well as 10 songs from the LP.



The seven-piece act sold over 2 million copies in 16 days since the album came out in May. The LP swept major charts at home and abroad, topping iTunes top album chart in 37 regions.



The band also is putting out two remix singles of “Hot Sauce,” focus track from the LP, on June 10. It has teamed up with DJ/producers Hitchhiker and Minimonster and the singles will be released through ScreaM Records, an EDM label under SM Entertainment.



“Hello Future” will be fully unveiled on June 28.



IZ*ONE’s Kang Hyewon publishes photobook





(Credit: 8D Entertainment)



Kang Hyewon of now-disbanded IZ*ONE took her first step on her own with a photobook.



Her agency 8D Entertainment shared teaser images from the book, titled “Beauty Cut,” on Tuesday. In the two photographs, the idol shows off her fresh and innocent looks.



It captures her “the most beautiful moments from the loveliest age” and records sides of her that have not been shown before as the stands at the starting point her career as an artist, said the agency. The project was organized by an arts and fashion magazine director and she were shot by two established photographers.



She opened her Instagram account in May with a black-and-white profile photo along with a heart emoji and has been posting a series of selfies.

IZ*ONE was formed through an audition program in 2018 and disbanded after 2 1/2 years at the end of April -- after controversy about rigging votes in the program -- as the contract expired and the 12 members have gone separate ways.



Loona to meet fans on stage after 2 years





(Credit: Blockberry Creative)