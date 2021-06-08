 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Slovenia to open embassy in Seoul

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Jun 8, 2021 - 16:24       Updated : Jun 8, 2021 - 16:55
South Korea Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong stands alongside his Slovenian counterpart, Anze Logar, as they pose for photos ahead of their bilateral talks at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong stands alongside his Slovenian counterpart, Anze Logar, as they pose for photos ahead of their bilateral talks at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Slovenia is set to establish an embassy in Seoul this year, and Tuesday its visiting top diplomat asked for South Korea’s cooperation ahead of its opening.

Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar, at the start of bilateral talks with Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, stressed that one of the reasons he visited was to prepare to open the embassy.

“In order to organize everything that is corresponding to the opening of this embassy, I look forward to your help in that sense, and I’m sure this will even in the mutual benefit enhance our bilateral cooperation,” Logar said.

The two countries established diplomatic ties Nov. 18, 1992, but still lack diplomatic missions in each other’s countries. Slovenia’s Japanese Embassy has been in charge of Korean matters, while the Korean Embassy in Austria serves as its mission to Slovenia.

Chung welcomed the opening of the embassy, saying it would serve as an important chance for bilateral relations to develop, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In turn, Logar said the decision to open the embassy was made, in considering the importance of its ties with Korea, raising hope that the two countries could further promote trade and investment in the future.

With next year marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Slovenia, the two sides agreed to develop ties in various areas, including politics, economy and culture. 

Chung said it was meaningful to talk with Logar on bilateral relations, as well as on ways to expand Korea-EU ties, as Slovenia is set to take over the presidency of the EU for the second half of this year.

He also said he appreciated that Logar was the first EU country to hold in-person talks in Seoul amid the COVID-19 situation.

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114