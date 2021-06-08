Slovenia to open embassy in Seoul

Slovenia is set to establish an embassy in Seoul this year, and Tuesday its visiting top diplomat asked for South Korea’s cooperation ahead of its opening.
Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar, at the start of bilateral talks with Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, stressed that one of the reasons he visited was to prepare to open the embassy.
“In order to organize everything that is corresponding to the opening of this embassy, I look forward to your help in that sense, and I’m sure this will even in the mutual benefit enhance our bilateral cooperation,” Logar said.
The two countries established diplomatic ties Nov. 18, 1992, but still lack diplomatic missions in each other’s countries. Slovenia’s Japanese Embassy has been in charge of Korean matters, while the Korean Embassy in Austria serves as its mission to Slovenia.
Chung welcomed the opening of the embassy, saying it would serve as an important chance for bilateral relations to develop, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
In turn, Logar said the decision to open the embassy was made, in considering the importance of its ties with Korea, raising hope that the two countries could further promote trade and investment in the future.
With next year marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Slovenia, the two sides agreed to develop ties in various areas, including politics, economy and culture.
Chung said it was meaningful to talk with Logar on bilateral relations, as well as on ways to expand Korea-EU ties, as Slovenia is set to take over the presidency of the EU for the second half of this year.
He also said he appreciated that Logar was the first EU country to hold in-person talks in Seoul amid the COVID-19 situation.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)