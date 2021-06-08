 Back To Top
Entertainment

Pianist Son Yeol-eum to perform at Myeong-dong Cathedral

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Jun 8, 2021 - 15:14       Updated : Jun 8, 2021 - 15:14
Pianist Son Yeol-eum (MPyC)

Concert pianist Son Yeol-eum will hold a recital dedicated to medical staff serving on the COVID-19 front lines at the Myeong-dong Cathedral on Monday.

The cathedral under the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Seoul invited Son, the joint second prize winner at the International Tchaikovsky Competition in 2011, to perform. The concert, held in support of those hit by the pandemic, will be attended by some 150 health care workers at COVID-19 facilities.

“I wish to deliver the warmest comfort at a time like this, hoping that everyone can feel comfort while listening to the performance,” Son said in a press statement released by her agency on Monday.

At the performance, the virtuoso pianist will play Franz Liszt’s Consolations S. 172, Robert Schumann’s Widmung arranged for solo piano by Liszt, Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Andante from Cello Sonata arranged for piano by Arcadi, Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Sweet Dreams from Children’s Album, along with William Hirtz’s “Wizard of Oz Fantasy” and more.

While the in-person attendance at Myeong-dong Cathedral is limited to 150 due to COVID-19 concerns, the recital will also be livestreamed on YouTube channels run by the Catholic Peace Broadcasting Corp. and Son.

Meanwhile, the 18th Music in PyeongChang festival, which Son has been leading as artistic director since 2018, is set to run from July 28 to Aug. 7. The classical music festival will be held in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
