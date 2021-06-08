Slovenian FM unveils plan to establish embassy in S. Korea

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong stands alongside his Slovenian counterpart, Anze Logar, as they pose for photos ahead of their bilateral talks at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Slovenia plans to establish an embassy in South Korea by the end of this year and hopes the opening will serve as an occasion to deepen bilateral cooperation, its top diplomat said Tuesday.



Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar, who was visiting Seoul this week, made the remark at the start of his talks with Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in Seoul.



"In order to organize everything that is corresponding to the opening of this embassy, I look forward to your help in that sense, and I'm sure this will even in the mutual benefit enhance our bilateral cooperation," Logar said.



Slovenia currently has embassies in China, Japan and India for the Asian region. South Korea also does not have an embassy in Slovenia, and its embassy to Austria concurrently serves as the mission to Slovenia.



In Tuesday's talks, Logar also expressed hope that two-way cooperation will further grow in areas, such as tourism, going forward, citing high demand for travel to his country by South Koreans.



Chung, in turn, appreciated that Logar was his first counterpart among those of the European Union (EU) member countries to hold an in-person meeting despite limitations due to COVID-19.



Chung hoped that the two sides will hold productive talks on ways to strengthen cooperation at the EU level as well, as Slovenia is due to take over as the rotating EU chair in the latter half. (Yonhap)







