National

S. Korea, Britain to discuss cooperation in defense industry

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 8, 2021 - 09:48       Updated : Jun 8, 2021 - 09:48

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea and Britain were to hold an annual meeting on defense industry cooperation Tuesday to discuss pending issues, including their acquisition plans and joint research development, the arms procurement agency said.

The meeting was to be held in the southeastern city of Busan, convened by Seo Hyeung-jin, the vice chief of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, and Mark Goldsack, the director of Britain's Department for International Trade Defence and Security Organisation, on issues ranging from their weapons systems to offset agreement programs.

The two countries have held such a meeting every year since signing a memorandum of understanding on defense industry cooperation in 1993.

Tuesday's meeting was also to be joined by six companies from the two countries to discuss cooperation, according to the agency.

"Britain is a leading country in the defense sector, which has high-level technologies to develop a number of cutting-edge weapons systems. It is an essential partner for various forms of cooperation, such as joint research and development and technology exchanges," the agency said in a release.

The meeting comes as South Korea pushes to secure a 30,000-ton-class light aircraft carrier with its own technologies by 2033.

In the second half of the year, Britain's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier will make a port call at Busan to boost "bilateral defense cooperation and friendly exchanges." (Yonhap)

 

