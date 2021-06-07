[Graphic News] South Korea now world‘s 5th best place to be during pandemic









South Korea rose one spot to rank as the fifth best place to be during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking.



New Zealand regained the top position it held for five consecutive months until April, with COVID-19 all but wiped out in the island nation, allowing its people the freedoms of pre-COVID-19 life - except for international travel.



The COVID Resilience Ranking uses a wide range of data to capture where the pandemic is being handled most effectively, with the least social and economic disruption - from mortality and testing rates to vaccine access and freedom of movement. Each month, it scores economies of more than $200 billion prior to the pandemic on 10 core metrics. (Bloomberg)











