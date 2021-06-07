Architecture biennale to explore impact of pandemic

The third Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism will run Sept. 16 to Oct. 31. The theme is “Crossroads, Building the Resilient City,” a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 46-day event will take place at various locations around Seoul, including Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the Seoul Hall of Urbanism and Architecture, and Sewoon Plaza in Jongno, central Seoul. Exhibitions and other activities will take place at each location.
Works by internationally renowned architects, such as Italian Renzo Piano, Toyo Ito of Japan and Los Angeles-based Thom Mayne will be on display at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, the biennale’s main venue.
Organized by the Seoul Design Foundation, the Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism started in 2017.
This year’s biennale will explore how the pandemic has “transformed and impacted the way we organize our living spaces,” said director Dominique Perrault in a statement released Monday, ahead of an event marking the 100-day run-up to the biennale on Tuesday.
The D-100 event will be held Tuesday evening at the Seoul Hall of Urbanism and Architecture. Seoul City officials, Perrault and members of the diplomatic community are expected to attend. Participating architects will be attending online due to COVID-19 concerns.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon is scheduled to sign a letter of intent to promote exchanges in the field of architecture with six countries -- France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, Italy and the UK.
The Wind Rose, an official symbol of the biennale installed on the roof of the Seoul Hall of Urbanism and Architecture, will be unveiled at Tuesday’s event.
By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com
)