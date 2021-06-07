 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Couriers refuse parcel sorting in protest of working conditions

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 7, 2021 - 16:08       Updated : Jun 7, 2021 - 16:08
Couriers prepare to head out from a distribution center in Seoul to deliver parcels on Monday. (Yonhap)
Couriers prepare to head out from a distribution center in Seoul to deliver parcels on Monday. (Yonhap)
Thousands of unionized parcel delivery workers arrived late at work Monday and refused to sort packages as they urged logistics firms to quickly finalize a deal on their working conditions.

The Parcel Delivery Workers' Solidarity Union said that starting Monday, around 6,500 couriers nationwide would start work at 9 a.m. instead of 7 a.m., and head out to make deliveries at 11 a.m. instead of after noon, without sorting parcels in between.

Between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., the workers will load parcels that have already been sorted onto trucks, the union said.The collective action comes as delivery workers suspect logistics companies are reluctant to finalize and implement an agreement reached between the two sides and the government in January.

Under the agreement, the companies promised to take responsibility for sorting packages, which has been blamed for couriers' long work hours, by bringing in additional workers and paying extra if the job falls on couriers.

The deal came after 16 delivery workers died last year apparently due to overwork.

The union said it will continue the collective action until a follow-up agreement is reached. Currently, the three sides are planning to compose a draft on Tuesday.

"Mondays are typically the day of the week with the fewest packages, so they haven't piled up yet," a union official said. "By tomorrow, the difference will definitely start to show."

Logistics officials said they do not expect major disruptions, although there may be a half hour to hour delay in deliveries in some areas. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114