Hanhwa Techwin to install ultrahigh resolution cameras on Dokdo

South Korea’s Dokdo (Hanwha Techwin)
Hanwha Techwin will deploy a cutting-edge surveilling camera system on South Korea’s easternmost Dokdo islets, the company announced Monday.
Two cameras with 8K superhigh resolution from the firm will be installed at the residential accommodation and heliport. Offering a live feed of images, they will help authorities to monitor and prevent any disaster or accident near the islets, the firm explained.
Hanwha Techwin, a unit of Hanwha Group specializing in video security solutions, developed the world’s first 8k high resolution network camera last year.
The camera captures the descriptions and even facial expressions of people within 150 meters. Using artificial intelligence, it also captures movements in the restricted area and automatically traces them. With its “best shot” feature, AI saves images that best show the movement. It allows monitors to quickly respond to accidents by tracking abnormal movements, the company said.
Hanwha Techwin plans to disclose the live feed to the public. Real-time broadcasts will start this month online.
The firm has seen a drastic increase in business performance in the first quarter of this year, driven mostly by growing sales in the US business-to-business market.
Sales surged by 10.3 percent on-year to 150 billion won ($135 million). Operating profit skyrocketed by 236.7 percent to 20.2 billion won.
By Byun Hye-Jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
)